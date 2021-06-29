Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $449,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 87.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

