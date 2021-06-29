Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

