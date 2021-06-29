Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

MESO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.