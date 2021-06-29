Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $38.00 price target from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Methanex stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. 10,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

