MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,933. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

