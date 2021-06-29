Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $268.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

