MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.94

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 2026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,136,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

