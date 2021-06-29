MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,977,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,394,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

