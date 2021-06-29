Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 540 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

