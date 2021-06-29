Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

