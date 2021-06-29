Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,575 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -674.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.