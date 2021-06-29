Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Excellon Resources were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

EXN opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

