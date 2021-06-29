Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,573 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $718.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.