Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 23,487 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE UDR opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.91, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.