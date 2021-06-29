Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period.

MRTX opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

