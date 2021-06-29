Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.83.
Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MRTX opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.42.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
