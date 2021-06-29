Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $24.20 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.20 or 0.00066741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $32.27 million and $202,419.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,333,095 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.