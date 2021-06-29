Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

