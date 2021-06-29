Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Holdings Decreased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.