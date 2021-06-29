(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. (MKGAY) has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

