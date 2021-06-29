MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Cap of $254,673.76

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $254,673.76 and $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 313.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

