Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Model N by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,190. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.