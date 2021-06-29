Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Landos Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $462.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

LABP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

