Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSII opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. FS Development Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

