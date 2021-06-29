Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

