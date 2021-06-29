Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter worth $19,800,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $532,000.

Shares of IPVIU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

