Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

