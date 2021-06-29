Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

PRQR opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

