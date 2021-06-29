Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $998,000 Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

