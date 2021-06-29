Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

