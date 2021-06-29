Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jun 29th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

