Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.84 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $23,248.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

