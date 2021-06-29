Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

