Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,204 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 149.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 614,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 170,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,271. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

