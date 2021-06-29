Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,208,000 after acquiring an additional 345,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 48,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

