Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,417. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

