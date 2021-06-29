Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $122,366,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

