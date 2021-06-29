Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $242.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,546. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.12 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

