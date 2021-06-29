Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.37. 16,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $296.83 and a 52-week high of $397.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

