MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2,324.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00152613 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,926,300 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.