MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $182.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the highest is $182.98 million. MongoDB posted sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock worth $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.11. 15,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,421. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.22.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

