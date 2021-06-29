MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430-$-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380-$-1.250 EPS.

MDB traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.