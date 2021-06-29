Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report sales of $280.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

MPWR stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.31. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,921. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

