Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari Sells 517 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.03.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

