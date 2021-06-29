Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,114,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $970,090,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.47. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

