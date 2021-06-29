Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

