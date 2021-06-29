MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $660.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.90 million and the lowest is $655.20 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in MRC Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,802. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $764.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

