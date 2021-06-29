MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 249.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.6% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 222,014.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $535.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

