Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

