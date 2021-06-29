Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 65.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $293.90 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.27.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

