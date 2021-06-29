Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 10,832 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

