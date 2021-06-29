Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $14,850,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $46,947,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

